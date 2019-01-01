ñol

Bald Eagle Gold
(OTCPK:BADEF)
0.086
00
At close: May 25
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.09 - 0.09
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 113.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 10K
Mkt Cap9.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.09
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Bald Eagle Gold (OTC:BADEF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bald Eagle Gold reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bald Eagle Gold using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Bald Eagle Gold Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bald Eagle Gold (OTCPK:BADEF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Bald Eagle Gold

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bald Eagle Gold (OTCPK:BADEF)?
A

There are no earnings for Bald Eagle Gold

Q
What were Bald Eagle Gold’s (OTCPK:BADEF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Bald Eagle Gold

