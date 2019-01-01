ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bank Of China
(OTCPK:BACHF)
0.38
00
At close: May 24
0.38
00
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.34 - 0.41
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 294.4B
Vol / Avg.- / 100.8K
Mkt Cap111.9B
P/E3.56
50d Avg. Price0.39
Div / Yield0.03/9.11%
Payout Ratio27.46
EPS0.19
Total Float-

Bank Of China (OTC:BACHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bank Of China reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$161B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bank Of China using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Bank Of China Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bank Of China (OTCPK:BACHF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Bank Of China

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bank Of China (OTCPK:BACHF)?
A

There are no earnings for Bank Of China

Q
What were Bank Of China’s (OTCPK:BACHF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Bank Of China

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.