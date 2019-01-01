QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/113.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 11.66
Mkt Cap
333.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.25
Shares
34.4M
Outstanding
Berenson Acquisition Corp I is a newly incorporated blank check company.

Berenson Acquisition Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Berenson Acquisition Corp (BACA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp (NYSE: BACA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Berenson Acquisition Corp's (BACA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Berenson Acquisition Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Berenson Acquisition Corp (BACA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Berenson Acquisition Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Berenson Acquisition Corp (BACA)?

A

The stock price for Berenson Acquisition Corp (NYSE: BACA) is $9.71 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 15:49:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Berenson Acquisition Corp (BACA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Berenson Acquisition Corp.

Q

When is Berenson Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BACA) reporting earnings?

A

Berenson Acquisition Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Berenson Acquisition Corp (BACA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Berenson Acquisition Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Berenson Acquisition Corp (BACA) operate in?

A

Berenson Acquisition Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.