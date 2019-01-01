|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp (NYSE: BACA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Berenson Acquisition Corp.
There is no analysis for Berenson Acquisition Corp
The stock price for Berenson Acquisition Corp (NYSE: BACA) is $9.71 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 15:49:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Berenson Acquisition Corp.
Berenson Acquisition Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Berenson Acquisition Corp.
Berenson Acquisition Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.