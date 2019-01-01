QQQ
Buildablock Corp is an online shopping platform. It offers group discounts, wish lists, online negotiations, and other benefits among others.

Buildablock Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Buildablock (BABL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Buildablock (OTCEM: BABL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Buildablock's (BABL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Buildablock.

Q

What is the target price for Buildablock (BABL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Buildablock

Q

Current Stock Price for Buildablock (BABL)?

A

The stock price for Buildablock (OTCEM: BABL) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 14:30:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Buildablock (BABL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Buildablock.

Q

When is Buildablock (OTCEM:BABL) reporting earnings?

A

Buildablock does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Buildablock (BABL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Buildablock.

Q

What sector and industry does Buildablock (BABL) operate in?

A

Buildablock is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.