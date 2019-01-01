Abraxas Petroleum Corp is an independent energy company. It is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United States. The company's oil and gas assets are located in two operating regions, the Permian/Delaware Basin and the Rocky Mountain. It produces oil and gas from multiple stacked formations and various reservoirs, primarily the Bakken, Three Forks, and Red River formations. It generates the vast majority of its revenue from oil sales.