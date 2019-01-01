QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/51.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.52 - 4.99
Mkt Cap
9.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
8.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:45AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 12:09PM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 5:04PM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Abraxas Petroleum Corp is an independent energy company. It is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United States. The company's oil and gas assets are located in two operating regions, the Permian/Delaware Basin and the Rocky Mountain. It produces oil and gas from multiple stacked formations and various reservoirs, primarily the Bakken, Three Forks, and Red River formations. It generates the vast majority of its revenue from oil sales.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Abraxas Petroleum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abraxas Petroleum (OTCQX: AXAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abraxas Petroleum's (AXAS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Abraxas Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Abraxas Petroleum (OTCQX: AXAS) was reported by Johnson Rice on November 19, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AXAS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS)?

A

The stock price for Abraxas Petroleum (OTCQX: AXAS) is $1.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:41:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abraxas Petroleum.

Q

When is Abraxas Petroleum (OTCQX:AXAS) reporting earnings?

A

Abraxas Petroleum’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abraxas Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) operate in?

A

Abraxas Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.