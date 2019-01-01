|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Abraxas Petroleum (OTCQX: AXAS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Abraxas Petroleum.
The latest price target for Abraxas Petroleum (OTCQX: AXAS) was reported by Johnson Rice on November 19, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AXAS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Abraxas Petroleum (OTCQX: AXAS) is $1.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:41:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Abraxas Petroleum.
Abraxas Petroleum’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Abraxas Petroleum.
Abraxas Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.