Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH reported first-quarter earnings of 16 cents per share, compared to a loss of 7 cents a year ago. This beat the consensus of 10 cents.

The biopharma company reported fourth-quarter sales of $62.47 million, up 24% year over year, almost in line with the consensus of $61.54 million.

Sales from the LUPKYNIS drug for lupus nephritis jumped 25% year over year to $60 million.

License, collaboration, and royalty revenue, which includes manufacturing services revenue from Aurinia’s collaboration partner, Otsuka, was $2.5 million, up 14%.

The company reported an operating income of $21.85 million compared to a loss of $13.25 million a year ago.

Aurinia reported a net income of $23.34 million, better than the loss of $10.75 million a year ago.

Aurinia CEO Peter Greenleaf noted that the company’s commercial organization is focused on educating rheumatologists about the benefits of initiating the drug LUPKYNIS earlier in the treatment paradigm.

Guidance: Aurinia reaffirms fiscal 2025 revenue guidance of $250 million-$260 million versus the consensus of $257.87 million.

Price Action: Aurinia stock is up 2.29% at $8.18 at the last check On Monday.

