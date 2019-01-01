QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
1.77/8.54%
52 Wk
18.6 - 21.88
Mkt Cap
32.7B
Payout Ratio
64.33
Open
-
P/E
11.69
EPS
0
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Assicurazioni Generali is a financial services company that offers life insurance, general insurance, and asset-management. The company's life segment accounts for 70% of premium revenue and more than 50% of new business sales. Generali's core markets are Italy, Germany, and France, which collectively account for more than 60% of operating profit. The insurer is also active in North America and Asia.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Assicurazioni Generali Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCPK: ARZGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Assicurazioni Generali's (ARZGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Assicurazioni Generali.

Q

What is the target price for Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Assicurazioni Generali

Q

Current Stock Price for Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF)?

A

The stock price for Assicurazioni Generali (OTCPK: ARZGF) is $20.75 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 19:47:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Assicurazioni Generali.

Q

When is Assicurazioni Generali (OTCPK:ARZGF) reporting earnings?

A

Assicurazioni Generali does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Assicurazioni Generali.

Q

What sector and industry does Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF) operate in?

A

Assicurazioni Generali is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.