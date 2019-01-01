|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Locafy (NASDAQ: LCFYW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Locafy.
There is no analysis for Locafy
The stock price for Locafy (NASDAQ: LCFYW) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Locafy.
Locafy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Locafy.
Locafy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.