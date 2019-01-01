QQQ
Locafy Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Locafy (LCFYW) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Locafy (NASDAQ: LCFYW) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Locafy's (LCFYW) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Locafy.

Q
What is the target price for Locafy (LCFYW) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Locafy

Q
Current Stock Price for Locafy (LCFYW)?
A

The stock price for Locafy (NASDAQ: LCFYW) is $

Q
Does Locafy (LCFYW) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Locafy.

Q
When is Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFYW) reporting earnings?
A

Locafy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Locafy (LCFYW) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Locafy.

Q
What sector and industry does Locafy (LCFYW) operate in?
A

Locafy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.