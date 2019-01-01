QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/45.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.82 - 9.96
Mkt Cap
376.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
38.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 3:55PM
Argus Capital Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Argus Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Argus Capital (ARGU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Argus Capital (NASDAQ: ARGU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Argus Capital's (ARGU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Argus Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Argus Capital (ARGU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Argus Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Argus Capital (ARGU)?

A

The stock price for Argus Capital (NASDAQ: ARGU) is $9.88 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Argus Capital (ARGU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Argus Capital.

Q

When is Argus Capital (NASDAQ:ARGU) reporting earnings?

A

Argus Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Argus Capital (ARGU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Argus Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Argus Capital (ARGU) operate in?

A

Argus Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.