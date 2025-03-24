MicroVision Stock Is Moving Higher Monday: What's Going On?

MicroVision Inc MVIS shares are trading higher. The company on Monday announced the appointment of a new chief technology officer.

What Happened: MicroVision announced that industry veteran Glen DeVos will join the company as CTO, overseeing global engineering and product strategy.

DeVos previously served in various business leadership and technology roles at Aptiv PLC APTV, where he focused on developing and delivering technologies and solutions in the automotive and industrial markets.

“With over three decades of highly relevant experience, Glen brings a deep understanding of the technological solutions needed by leading industrial and automotive players as they develop and refine their offerings and strategies,” said Sumit Sharma, CEO of MicroVision.

“His insights, expertise, and leadership will help MicroVision harness its innovative software and hardware technologies to deliver the perception solutions needed to drive advancements in autonomy and mobility.”

MicroVision is due to report fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday. The company is expected to report a loss of 9 cents per share and revenue of $3.25 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Last quarter, MicroVision beat earnings estimates, but missed revenue expectations, citing a delayed order and asset sales. The company ended the period with $43.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and noted that it already further strengthened its financial position in the fourth quarter with two $75 million senior secured convertible note offerings.

MicroVision noted last quarter that it was actively engaged with multiple industrial companies to potentially provide an integrated lidar hardware and software solution in the heavy equipment vertical. Investors will be watching for any deal updates when the company reports fourth-quarter results.

MVIS Price Action: MicroVision shares were up 11.5% at $1.65 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of MicroVision.