QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
AppHarvest Inc operates in the agriculture sector. It is an agriculture technology company. The company is engaged in developing and operating controlled environment indoor farms.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AppHarvest Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AppHarvest (APPHW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ: APPHW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AppHarvest's (APPHW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AppHarvest.

Q

What is the target price for AppHarvest (APPHW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AppHarvest

Q

Current Stock Price for AppHarvest (APPHW)?

A

The stock price for AppHarvest (NASDAQ: APPHW) is $0.3601 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AppHarvest (APPHW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AppHarvest.

Q

When is AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPHW) reporting earnings?

A

AppHarvest does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AppHarvest (APPHW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AppHarvest.

Q

What sector and industry does AppHarvest (APPHW) operate in?

A

AppHarvest is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.