Range
4.06 - 4.5
Vol / Avg.
6M/6.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.65 - 23.42
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.42
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
308.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Amyris Inc is an industrial biotechnology company. It is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, and sales of products in a variety of consumer and industrial markets, including cosmetics, flavors and fragrances, solvents and cleaners, polymers, lubricants, healthcare products, and fuels. The business operations are spread across the world with the majority of the revenues generated in the United States. The company generates revenue from the sale of renewable products, licenses of and royalties from intellectual property, and grants, and collaborative research and development services.

Earnings

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

Date Analyst Firm Analyst Name Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target

Amyris Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amyris (AMRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amyris's (AMRS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amyris (AMRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) was reported by Roth Capital on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting AMRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 426.32% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amyris (AMRS)?

A

The stock price for Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) is $4.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amyris (AMRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amyris.

Q

When is Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) reporting earnings?

A

Amyris’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Amyris (AMRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amyris.

Q

What sector and industry does Amyris (AMRS) operate in?

A

Amyris is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.