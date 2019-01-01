Amyris Inc is an industrial biotechnology company. It is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, and sales of products in a variety of consumer and industrial markets, including cosmetics, flavors and fragrances, solvents and cleaners, polymers, lubricants, healthcare products, and fuels. The business operations are spread across the world with the majority of the revenues generated in the United States. The company generates revenue from the sale of renewable products, licenses of and royalties from intellectual property, and grants, and collaborative research and development services.