Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
380.8K/374.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
4.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
80.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 3:09PM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 4:02PM
American Cannabis Co Inc operates within the regulated cannabis industry with three operation divisions: consulting and professional services; the sale of products and equipment commonly utilized in the cultivation, processing, transportation or retail sale of cannabis; and American Hemp Services which offers hemp producers with consulting and professional services including business plan creation, greenhouse and farm design, license acquisition, seed sales, hemp processing, operational deployment, and crop improvement. It generates a vast majority of the revenues from the consulting services.

American Cannabis Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Cannabis Co (AMMJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Cannabis Co (OTCQB: AMMJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Cannabis Co's (AMMJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Cannabis Co.

Q

What is the target price for American Cannabis Co (AMMJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Cannabis Co

Q

Current Stock Price for American Cannabis Co (AMMJ)?

A

The stock price for American Cannabis Co (OTCQB: AMMJ) is $0.0571 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:33:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Cannabis Co (AMMJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Cannabis Co.

Q

When is American Cannabis Co (OTCQB:AMMJ) reporting earnings?

A

American Cannabis Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Cannabis Co (AMMJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Cannabis Co.

Q

What sector and industry does American Cannabis Co (AMMJ) operate in?

A

American Cannabis Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.