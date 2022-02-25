American Cannabis Company Partners With Bubba Kush Marijuana Brand

American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMJ) (ACC) formed a partnership with the Bubba Kush cannabis brand.

As part of this partnership, the company will provide extensive cultivation and consulting services to Bubba Kush, and work closely with them to produce a line of Clean Green Certified cannabis. In addition, ACC will produce, package, sell and distribute the Bubba Kush brand across Colorado.

"I am truly excited to work with the Bubba Kush brands and support such a long-standing cannabis strain that has been a staple in gardens for over 25 years. Our goal is to build on our relationship with the Bubba Kush brand and expand into new markets with them," stated Ellis Smith, co-founder and CEO of American Cannabis Company.

This partnership also gives ACC the opportunity to offer top-tier, organically based products at their Naturaleaf retail dispensaries, located in the Colorado Springs area.

"We see this as a partnership that will allow us to not only have a top-notch grow partner in the medical market of Colorado, but also to pursue other collaborations as a team throughout the legal cannabis industry," stated Reggie Harris, CEO and co-founder of BK Brand Wellness, LLC. "We are very careful with whom we will align our brand and grow alongside. Ellis and his team really embrace the journey of bringing legacy genetics to the current marketplace while looking for new innovations in this fast-changing industry. We believe this provides a great complement to the Bubba Kush core values and objectives."