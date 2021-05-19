fbpx
Female-Led Her Highness Enters Colorado Cannabis Market

byJavier Hasse
May 19, 2021 3:09 pm
NYC-based Her Highness is getting into the Colorado market through an exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement with American Cannabis Company Inc (OTC:AMMJ).

The partnership will bring Her Highness’ signature bestsellers, including its pre-rolls and pleasure oil, to Colorado dispensaries this fall. Her Highness’ THC collection is currently sold in California, Nevada, and Massachusetts as well as Ohio and Pennsylvania, via a partnership with Tilt Holdings Inc (OTC:TLLTF).

“Colorado marks the fourth territory we’ve entered in during 2021 alone.  We’re thrilled to have American Cannabis Company, Inc. as a partner to bring our line of female-forward cannabis essentials to the Colorado market,” Allison Krongard, co-CEO and co-founder of Her Highness, told Benzinga.  

