AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc is a provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisers and their clients. It provides an end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser's engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. In addition, the company's platform provides tools and capabilities for advisers to better manage their day-to-day business activities, giving them more time for meaningful conversations with investors.