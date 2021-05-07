PAO Group Teams Up With Puration, Alkame, North American Cannabis Holdings On New CBD Nutraceuticals

PAO Group, Inc. (OTC:PAOG), a holding company focused on alternative patient treatments, confirmed Friday it will launch a CBD Nutraceuticals line of products.

The company will create and sell new CBD nutraceuticals together with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ALKM), which will take on the role of co-packer, and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC:USMJ) whose team will help with distribution services.

PAOG is currently working on a CBD pharmaceutical product called RespRx as therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder. The product is derived from a patented cannabis extraction method.

CBD Nutraceuticals is expected to generate revenue this year, as the first three products will be launched during the fourth quarter of 2021: