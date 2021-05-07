PAO Group Teams Up With Puration, Alkame, North American Cannabis Holdings On New CBD Nutraceuticals
PAO Group, Inc. (OTC:PAOG), a holding company focused on alternative patient treatments, confirmed Friday it will launch a CBD Nutraceuticals line of products.
The company will create and sell new CBD nutraceuticals together with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ALKM), which will take on the role of co-packer, and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC:USMJ) whose team will help with distribution services.
PAOG is currently working on a CBD pharmaceutical product called RespRx as therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder. The product is derived from a patented cannabis extraction method.
CBD Nutraceuticals is expected to generate revenue this year, as the first three products will be launched during the fourth quarter of 2021:
- The first CBD nutraceutical, still in development, will be called CBD Relax-Rx and be used to treat anxiety and depression – a market projected to be worth around $18 billion by 2025.
- The second CBD product from the line, also in progress, is being developed from the company’s current research on the treatment of COPD, although separate from the pharmaceutical market.
- The third CBD nutraceutical being developed in collaboration with EVERx CBD Sports Water, which is owned by Puration, Inc. (OTC:PURA), will target the sports nutrition market.
