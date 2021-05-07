fbpx
PAO Group Teams Up With Puration, Alkame, North American Cannabis Holdings On New CBD Nutraceuticals

byNina Zdinjak
May 7, 2021 4:51 pm
PAO Group, Inc. (OTC:PAOG), a holding company focused on alternative patient treatments, confirmed Friday it will launch a CBD Nutraceuticals line of products.

The company will create and sell new CBD nutraceuticals together with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ALKM), which will take on the role of co-packer, and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC:USMJ) whose team will help with distribution services.

PAOG is currently working on a CBD pharmaceutical product called RespRx as therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder. The product is derived from a patented cannabis extraction method.

CBD Nutraceuticals is expected to generate revenue this year, as the first three products will be launched during the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • The first CBD nutraceutical, still in development, will be called CBD Relax-Rx and be used to treat anxiety and depression – a market projected to be worth around $18 billion by 2025.
  • The second CBD product from the line, also in progress, is being developed from the company’s current research on the treatment of COPD, although separate from the pharmaceutical market.
  • The third CBD nutraceutical being developed in collaboration with EVERx CBD Sports Water, which is owned by Puration, Inc.  (OTC:PURA), will target the sports nutrition market.

