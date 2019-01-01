Alkane Resources Ltd operates as a mining and exploration company. The firm primarily engages in gold, copper, zirconium, hafnium, niobium, and rare earth elements. Its various projects and operations are spread across Eastern Australia. The projects include Dubbo Project, Tomingley Gold Operations, and Toongi Pastoral company. The firm operates in two operating segments: gold operations and the exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metals. It generates all of its revenue from the Gold Operations segment.