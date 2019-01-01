QQQ
Range
0.65 - 0.66
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/5.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.49 - 0.9
Mkt Cap
385.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.66
P/E
16.1
EPS
0
Shares
595.6M
Outstanding
Alkane Resources Ltd operates as a mining and exploration company. The firm primarily engages in gold, copper, zirconium, hafnium, niobium, and rare earth elements. Its various projects and operations are spread across Eastern Australia. The projects include Dubbo Project, Tomingley Gold Operations, and Toongi Pastoral company. The firm operates in two operating segments: gold operations and the exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metals. It generates all of its revenue from the Gold Operations segment.

Alkane Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alkane Resources (ALKEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alkane Resources (OTCPK: ALKEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alkane Resources's (ALKEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alkane Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Alkane Resources (ALKEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alkane Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Alkane Resources (ALKEF)?

A

The stock price for Alkane Resources (OTCPK: ALKEF) is $0.64695 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:51:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alkane Resources (ALKEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alkane Resources.

Q

When is Alkane Resources (OTCPK:ALKEF) reporting earnings?

A

Alkane Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alkane Resources (ALKEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alkane Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Alkane Resources (ALKEF) operate in?

A

Alkane Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.