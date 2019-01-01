QQQ
A I S Resources Ltd d is focused on precious and base metals exploration. It acquires prospective exploration projects and enhances their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of its portfolio. The company owns 100% of the 28 sq km Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 12 km from Kirkland Lake's Fosterville gold mine, a 60% interest in the 58 sq km New South Wales Yalgogrin Gold Project, and 100% interest in the 167 sq km Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia near Stawell.

A I S Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy A I S Resources (AISSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of A I S Resources (OTCQB: AISSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are A I S Resources's (AISSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for A I S Resources.

Q

What is the target price for A I S Resources (AISSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for A I S Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for A I S Resources (AISSF)?

A

The stock price for A I S Resources (OTCQB: AISSF) is $0.0395 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:35:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does A I S Resources (AISSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for A I S Resources.

Q

When is A I S Resources (OTCQB:AISSF) reporting earnings?

A

A I S Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is A I S Resources (AISSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for A I S Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does A I S Resources (AISSF) operate in?

A

A I S Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.