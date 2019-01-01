A I S Resources Ltd d is focused on precious and base metals exploration. It acquires prospective exploration projects and enhances their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of its portfolio. The company owns 100% of the 28 sq km Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 12 km from Kirkland Lake's Fosterville gold mine, a 60% interest in the 58 sq km New South Wales Yalgogrin Gold Project, and 100% interest in the 167 sq km Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia near Stawell.