Airports Of Thailand PLC operates airports and provides services related to air transportation. Its airports, located in Thailand, serve both domestic and international flights. Revenue is generated primarily from two sources: aeronautical and nonaeronautical. Aeronautical revenue is associated with air traffic, including landing and parking charges, and passenger and aircraft service charges. Nonaeronautical revenue primarily results from office and state property rents. Additionally, Airports of Thailand has invested in other companies to provide services and products related to its airports. Its investments are wide-ranging, including hotels, aviation fuel services, and catering services.