There is no Press for this Ticker
Ai Technology Group Inc, formerly Energenx Inc is a United States based company engaged in the research and development of an efficient energy generation system and battery chargers.

Ai Technology Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ai Technology Group (AIPG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ai Technology Group (OTCEM: AIPG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ai Technology Group's (AIPG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ai Technology Group.

Q

What is the target price for Ai Technology Group (AIPG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ai Technology Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Ai Technology Group (AIPG)?

A

The stock price for Ai Technology Group (OTCEM: AIPG) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 17:22:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ai Technology Group (AIPG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ai Technology Group.

Q

When is Ai Technology Group (OTCEM:AIPG) reporting earnings?

A

Ai Technology Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ai Technology Group (AIPG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ai Technology Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ai Technology Group (AIPG) operate in?

A

Ai Technology Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.