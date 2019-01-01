|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.750
|0.670
|-0.0800
|REV
|461.470M
|469.800M
|8.330M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Altra Industrial Motion’s space includes: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) and Tennant (NYSE:TNC).
The latest price target for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) was reported by BMO Capital on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 73.00 expecting AIMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.98% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) is $43.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.
Altra Industrial Motion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Altra Industrial Motion.
Altra Industrial Motion is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.