Range
43.41 - 45.38
Vol / Avg.
271.6K/245.9K
Div / Yield
0.32/0.71%
52 Wk
44.87 - 68.07
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
71.43
Open
44.89
P/E
107.26
EPS
0.55
Shares
64.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Machinery
Altra Industrial Motion Corp is a United States-based company that designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of mechanical power transmission and motion control products. The company operates through two business segments based on product types and end markets served: the power transmission technologies segment and the automation and specialty segment. The company's product portfolio consists of products such as clutches, brakes, gears, and motion controllers and braking systems, which are used in heavy industrial applications, energy markets, medical, packaging, automation, robotic, and other industries. The company earns most of its revenue in North America ( primarily the United States).

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7500.670 -0.0800
REV461.470M469.800M8.330M

Altra Industrial Motion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altra Industrial Motion's (AIMC) competitors?

A

Other companies in Altra Industrial Motion’s space includes: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) and Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Q

What is the target price for Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) was reported by BMO Capital on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 73.00 expecting AIMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.98% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)?

A

The stock price for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) is $43.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) reporting earnings?

A

Altra Industrial Motion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altra Industrial Motion.

Q

What sector and industry does Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) operate in?

A

Altra Industrial Motion is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.