Aimfinity Investment
(NASDAQ:AIMAU)
$9.86
00
At close: Jun 30
$9.88
0.0200[0.20%]
After Hours: 9:23AM EDT

Aimfinity Investment (NASDAQ:AIMAU), Quotes and News Summary

Aimfinity Investment (NASDAQ: AIMAU)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Aimfinity Investment Corp I is a blank check company.
Aimfinity Investment Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Aimfinity Investment (AIMAU) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Aimfinity Investment (NASDAQ: AIMAU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Aimfinity Investment's (AIMAU) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Aimfinity Investment.

Q
What is the target price for Aimfinity Investment (AIMAU) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Aimfinity Investment

Q
Current Stock Price for Aimfinity Investment (AIMAU)?
A

The stock price for Aimfinity Investment (NASDAQ: AIMAU) is $9.86 last updated June 30, 2022, 7:56 PM UTC.

Q
Does Aimfinity Investment (AIMAU) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aimfinity Investment.

Q
When is Aimfinity Investment (NASDAQ:AIMAU) reporting earnings?
A

Aimfinity Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Aimfinity Investment (AIMAU) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Aimfinity Investment.

Q
What sector and industry does Aimfinity Investment (AIMAU) operate in?
A

Aimfinity Investment is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.