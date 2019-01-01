QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Alternative Investment Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Alternative Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alternative Investment (AIKO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alternative Investment (OTCEM: AIKO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alternative Investment's (AIKO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alternative Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Alternative Investment (AIKO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alternative Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Alternative Investment (AIKO)?

A

The stock price for Alternative Investment (OTCEM: AIKO) is $0.15 last updated Fri Sep 03 2021 18:06:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alternative Investment (AIKO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alternative Investment.

Q

When is Alternative Investment (OTCEM:AIKO) reporting earnings?

A

Alternative Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alternative Investment (AIKO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alternative Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Alternative Investment (AIKO) operate in?

A

Alternative Investment is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.