There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
AIDA Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in the development, production and distribution of antibiotics, cardiovascular and anti cancer drugs, in the form of powder for injection, liquid for intravenous injection, capsule, tablet, ointment and others within PRC.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AIDA Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AIDA Pharmaceuticals (AIDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AIDA Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: AIDA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AIDA Pharmaceuticals's (AIDA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AIDA Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for AIDA Pharmaceuticals (AIDA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AIDA Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for AIDA Pharmaceuticals (AIDA)?

A

The stock price for AIDA Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: AIDA) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 15:39:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AIDA Pharmaceuticals (AIDA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AIDA Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is AIDA Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:AIDA) reporting earnings?

A

AIDA Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AIDA Pharmaceuticals (AIDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AIDA Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does AIDA Pharmaceuticals (AIDA) operate in?

A

AIDA Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.