Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Acutus Medical
Acutus Medical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB) was reported by BTIG on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting AFIB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 183.65% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB) was provided by BTIG, and Acutus Medical upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Acutus Medical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Acutus Medical was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Acutus Medical (AFIB) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $2.00. The current price Acutus Medical (AFIB) is trading at is $0.71, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
