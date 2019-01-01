American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 (NYSE:AFGE), Dividends

American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.