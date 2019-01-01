ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
AerCap Holdings
(NYSE:AER)
48.97
1.21[2.53%]
At close: May 27
49.00
0.0300[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
Day High/Low48.08 - 49.37
52 Week High/Low40.98 - 71.38
Open / Close48.08 / 49
Float / Outstanding127.5M / 245.6M
Vol / Avg.940.5K / 2M
Mkt Cap12B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price49.11
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-8.35
Total Float127.5M

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

AerCap Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 17

EPS

$2.230

Quarterly Revenue

$1.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.8B

Earnings Recap

 

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AerCap Holdings beat estimated earnings by 66.42%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $1.34.

Revenue was up $668.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.91 which was followed by a 2.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AerCap Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.95 1.93 1.36 1.15
EPS Actual 1.04 4.04 1.92 1.93
Revenue Estimate 1.27B 940.98M 1.01B 1.02B
Revenue Actual 1.44B 958.07M 1.00B 1.07B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of AerCap Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

AerCap Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) reporting earnings?
A

AerCap Holdings (AER) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.67, which beat the estimate of $1.41.

Q
What were AerCap Holdings’s (NYSE:AER) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which missed the estimate of $1.2B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.