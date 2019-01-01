AEM Holdings Ltd is a Singapore based investment holding company. The group is primarily engaged in designing and manufacturing of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and related tooling parts and precision machining of components. The operating segments of the group are Equipment systems solutions (ESS), System Level Test & Inspection (SLT-i), Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Test and Measurement Solutions, and Others. The group generates the majority of the revenue from the ESS segment. Equipment systems solutions segment provides customized system solutions involving high-speed motion and mechanical design to both mass-volume manufacturers and technology development laboratories. The group operates in Singapore, Malaysia, China, USA, Vietnam, Finland, and Other countries.