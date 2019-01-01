Aegon Funding Company LLC 5.10% Subordinated Notes due 2049 (NYSE:AEFC), Dividends

Aegon Funding Company LLC 5.10% Subordinated Notes due 2049 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Aegon Funding Company LLC 5.10% Subordinated Notes due 2049 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.