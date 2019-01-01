Adocia (OTC:ADOCY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Adocia
Adocia Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Adocia (OTCEM: ADOCY) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 21, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting ADOCY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.02% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Adocia (OTCEM: ADOCY) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Adocia maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Adocia, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Adocia was filed on October 21, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 21, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Adocia (ADOCY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $19.00. The current price Adocia (ADOCY) is trading at is $11.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
