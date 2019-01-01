ñol

Archer-Daniels Midland
(NYSE:ADM)
88.99
0.68[0.77%]
At close: May 27
88.93
-0.0600[-0.07%]
After Hours: 4:19PM EDT
Day High/Low86.76 - 88.95
52 Week High/Low56.91 - 98.88
Open / Close88.12 / 88.93
Float / Outstanding502.3M / 562.7M
Vol / Avg.2.8M / 4.3M
Mkt Cap50.1B
P/E16.38
50d Avg. Price90.12
Div / Yield1.6/1.80%
Payout Ratio27.81
EPS1.86
Total Float502.3M

Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Dividends

Archer-Daniels Midland issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Archer-Daniels Midland generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.78%

Annual Dividend

$1.6

Last Dividend

Archer-Daniels Midland Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Archer-Daniels Midland. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on June 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Archer-Daniels Midland ($ADM) will be on June 8, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) shares by May 18, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) will be on May 17, 2022 and will be $0.40

Q
What is the dividend yield for Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)?
A

Archer-Daniels Midland has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) was $0.40 and was paid out next on June 8, 2022.

