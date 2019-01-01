|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Addtech (OTCPK: ADDHY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Addtech.
There is no analysis for Addtech
The stock price for Addtech (OTCPK: ADDHY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Addtech.
Addtech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Addtech.
Addtech is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.