Addtech AB is a group of businesses offering high-tech products and solutions to customers in the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. Addtech's business segments include Automation, Components, Energy, Industrial process, and Power solutions. Its largest segment by revenue is its Industrial Processes unit that is focused on improving the client's industrial operations. This is followed up by the Automation and Energy Segments. The other segments offer electricity-distribution products, process-flow-improvement solutions, and power-supply-management systems. Addtech's businesses generate the majority of revenue from Nordic states.