Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.6 - 4.99
Mkt Cap
41.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
31.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Huaizhong Health Group Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Huaizhong Health Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Huaizhong Health Gr (ADAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huaizhong Health Gr (OTCPK: ADAD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huaizhong Health Gr's (ADAD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Huaizhong Health Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Huaizhong Health Gr (ADAD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huaizhong Health Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Huaizhong Health Gr (ADAD)?

A

The stock price for Huaizhong Health Gr (OTCPK: ADAD) is $1.31 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:01:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huaizhong Health Gr (ADAD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huaizhong Health Gr.

Q

When is Huaizhong Health Gr (OTCPK:ADAD) reporting earnings?

A

Huaizhong Health Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Huaizhong Health Gr (ADAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huaizhong Health Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Huaizhong Health Gr (ADAD) operate in?

A

Huaizhong Health Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.