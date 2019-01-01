AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$442K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$442K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
When is AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) reporting earnings?
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.29, which missed the estimate of $-0.27.
What were AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:ACRX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.7M, which beat the estimate of $2.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.