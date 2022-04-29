 Skip to main content

RBC Capital Bumps Up Atco' Price Target By 4%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2022 3:12pm   Comments
  • RBC Capital analyst Maurice Choy raised the price target for Atco Ltd (TSX: ACO.X) (OTC: ACLLF) to C$49 from C$47 with a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst states that amidst market uncertainty around the impact of inflation, supply chain issues, the war, and COVID, ATCO's businesses appear well-positioned to record solid results in CU and S&L this year.
  • The analyst attributed the price target change primarily to a higher valuation for ATCO's 53% stake in CU and the company's S&L business.
  • Price Action: ACO.X shares are trading higher by 0.02% at C$45.87 on TSX, and ACLLF is lower by 0.28% at $35.77 on the last check Friday.

