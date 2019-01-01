American Coastal Insurance Corp
(NASDAQ:ACIC)
$7.44
0.08[1.09%]
Last update: 4:00PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
$7.44
0[0.00%]
Open7.400Close7.440
Vol / Avg.168.752K / 489.012KMkt Cap322.944M
Day Range7.310 - 7.52552 Wk Range6.610 - 9.290

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC), Short Interest Report

Short interest for American Coastal gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of American Coastal's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1.5M

Short Interest %

7.79%

Days to Cover

4.86
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC), Short Interest Report

Short interest for American Coastal gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of American Coastal's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1.5M

Short Interest %

7.79%

Days to Cover

4.86
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC), Short Interest Report

Short interest for American Coastal gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of American Coastal's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1.5M

Short Interest %

7.79%

Days to Cover

4.86
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC), Short Interest Report

Short interest for American Coastal gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of American Coastal's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1.5M

Short Interest %

7.79%

Days to Cover

4.86
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC), Short Interest Report

Short interest for American Coastal gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of American Coastal's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1.5M

Short Interest %

7.79%

Days to Cover

4.86
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC), Short Interest Report

Short interest for American Coastal gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of American Coastal's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1.5M

Short Interest %

7.79%

Days to Cover

4.86
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC), Short Interest Report

Short interest for American Coastal gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of American Coastal's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1.5M

Short Interest %

7.79%

Days to Cover

4.86
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC), Short Interest Report

Short interest for American Coastal gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of American Coastal's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1.5M

Short Interest %

7.79%

Days to Cover

4.86
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC), Short Interest Report

Short interest for American Coastal gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of American Coastal's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

1.5M

Short Interest %

7.79%

Days to Cover

4.86
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved