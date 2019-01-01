American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Highest Price Target1
Lowest Price Target1
Consensus Price Target1
Analyst Rating Summary1
|Buy
|Overweight
|Hold
|Underweight
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1
- Benchmark
1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years
Analyst Ratings for American Coastal
What is the target price for American Coastal (ACIC)?
The latest price target for American Coastal (NASDAQ: ACIC) was reported by Benchmark on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting ACIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 101.61% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
What is the most recent analyst rating for American Coastal (ACIC)?
The latest analyst rating for American Coastal (NASDAQ: ACIC) was provided by Benchmark, and American Coastal initiated their buy rating.
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for American Coastal (ACIC)?
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of American Coastal, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for American Coastal was filed on September 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 1, 2022.
Is the Analyst Rating American Coastal (ACIC) correct?
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest American Coastal (ACIC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price American Coastal (ACIC) is trading at is $7.44, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
