American Coastal Insurance Corp
(NASDAQ:ACIC)
$7.44
0.08[1.09%]
Last update: 4:00PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$7.44
0[0.00%]
Open7.400Close7.440
Vol / Avg.168.752K / 489.012KMkt Cap322.944M
Day Range7.310 - 7.52552 Wk Range6.610 - 9.290

American Coastal Stock (NASDAQ:ACIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$15.00

Lowest Price Target1

$15.00

Consensus Price Target1

$15.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Benchmark

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years

Analyst Ratings for American Coastal

All Ratings (1)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (1)

Q

What is the target price for American Coastal (ACIC)?

A

The latest price target for American Coastal (NASDAQ: ACIC) was reported by Benchmark on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting ACIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 101.61% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for American Coastal (ACIC)?

A

The latest analyst rating for American Coastal (NASDAQ: ACIC) was provided by Benchmark, and American Coastal initiated their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for American Coastal (ACIC)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of American Coastal, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for American Coastal was filed on September 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 1, 2022.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating American Coastal (ACIC) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest American Coastal (ACIC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price American Coastal (ACIC) is trading at is $7.44, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

