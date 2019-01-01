Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Achieve Life Sciences beat estimated earnings by 1.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.8 versus an estimate of $-0.81.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.67% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.