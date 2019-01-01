ñol

Agricultural Bank China
(OTCPK:ACGBF)
0.3731
00
At close: May 23
0.3947
0.0216[5.79%]
After Hours: 6:36AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.32 - 0.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 350B
Vol / Avg.- / 83.5K
Mkt Cap130.6B
P/E3.76
50d Avg. Price0.36
Div / Yield0.03/7.74%
Payout Ratio27.89
EPS0.2
Total Float-

Agricultural Bank China (OTC:ACGBF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Agricultural Bank China reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$205.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Agricultural Bank China using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Agricultural Bank China Questions & Answers

Q
When is Agricultural Bank China (OTCPK:ACGBF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Agricultural Bank China

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Agricultural Bank China (OTCPK:ACGBF)?
A

There are no earnings for Agricultural Bank China

Q
What were Agricultural Bank China’s (OTCPK:ACGBF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Agricultural Bank China

