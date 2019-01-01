Acorn Energy (OTC:ACFN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Acorn Energy
The latest price target for Acorn Energy (OTCQB: ACFN) was reported by Maxim Group on August 13, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting ACFN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 700.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Acorn Energy (OTCQB: ACFN) was provided by Maxim Group, and Acorn Energy maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Acorn Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Acorn Energy was filed on August 13, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 13, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Acorn Energy (ACFN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $4.00. The current price Acorn Energy (ACFN) is trading at is $0.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
