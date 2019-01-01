ñol

Acorn Energy
(OTCQB:ACFN)
0.50
0.05[11.11%]
Last update: 9:33AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.49 - 0.5
52 Week High/Low0.26 - 0.7
Open / Close0.49 / -
Float / Outstanding27.9M / 38.9M
Vol / Avg.4.9K / 28K
Mkt Cap19.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.47
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Acorn Energy (OTC:ACFN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Acorn Energy

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Acorn Energy Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Acorn Energy (ACFN)?
A

The latest price target for Acorn Energy (OTCQB: ACFN) was reported by Maxim Group on August 13, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting ACFN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 700.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Acorn Energy (ACFN)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Acorn Energy (OTCQB: ACFN) was provided by Maxim Group, and Acorn Energy maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Acorn Energy (ACFN)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Acorn Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Acorn Energy was filed on August 13, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 13, 2015.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Acorn Energy (ACFN) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Acorn Energy (ACFN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $4.00. The current price Acorn Energy (ACFN) is trading at is $0.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

