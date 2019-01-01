ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
ACCO Brands
(NYSE:ACCO)
7.46
0.13[1.77%]
At close: May 27
7.45
-0.0100[-0.13%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low7.37 - 7.51
52 Week High/Low6.96 - 9.76
Open / Close7.37 / 7.45
Float / Outstanding83.6M / 97M
Vol / Avg.345.2K / 619.8K
Mkt Cap723.5M
P/E6.06
50d Avg. Price7.63
Div / Yield0.3/4.03%
Payout Ratio22.76
EPS-0.03
Total Float83.6M

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO), Dividends

ACCO Brands issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ACCO Brands generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.85%

Annual Dividend

$0.3

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ACCO Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ACCO Brands (ACCO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ACCO Brands. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on June 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own ACCO Brands (ACCO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for ACCO Brands ($ACCO) will be on June 22, 2022. Investors need to be owners of ACCO Brands (ACCO) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next ACCO Brands (ACCO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for ACCO Brands (ACCO) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.08

Q
What is the dividend yield for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)?
A

ACCO Brands has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ACCO Brands (ACCO) was $0.07 and was paid out next on June 22, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.