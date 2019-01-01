ñol

AirBoss of America
(OTCQX:ABSSF)
14.47
00
At close: May 26
32.7188
18.2488[126.11%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.93 - 36.38
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 27.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 3K
Mkt Cap392M
P/E8.18
50d Avg. Price21.58
Div / Yield0.31/2.12%
Payout Ratio17.94
EPS0.35
Total Float-

AirBoss of America (OTC:ABSSF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

AirBoss of America reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$144.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of AirBoss of America using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

AirBoss of America Questions & Answers

Q
When is AirBoss of America (OTCQX:ABSSF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for AirBoss of America

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AirBoss of America (OTCQX:ABSSF)?
A

There are no earnings for AirBoss of America

Q
What were AirBoss of America’s (OTCQX:ABSSF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for AirBoss of America

