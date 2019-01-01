ñol

AirBoss of America
(OTCQX:ABSSF)
14.78
00
Last update: 12:24PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.93 - 36.38
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 27.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 3K
Mkt Cap400.4M
P/E8.35
50d Avg. Price20.14
Div / Yield0.31/2.08%
Payout Ratio17.94
EPS0.35
Total Float-

AirBoss of America (OTC:ABSSF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for AirBoss of America

No Data

AirBoss of America Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for AirBoss of America (ABSSF)?
A

There is no price target for AirBoss of America

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for AirBoss of America (ABSSF)?
A

There is no analyst for AirBoss of America

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for AirBoss of America (ABSSF)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for AirBoss of America

Q
Is the Analyst Rating AirBoss of America (ABSSF) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for AirBoss of America

