Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
2.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
48.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Altair Resources Inc is a Canada-based junior mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, developing and exploiting natural resource properties in British Columbia, Canada.

Altair Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altair Resources (AAEEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altair Resources (OTCPK: AAEEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Altair Resources's (AAEEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Altair Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Altair Resources (AAEEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Altair Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Altair Resources (AAEEF)?

A

The stock price for Altair Resources (OTCPK: AAEEF) is $0.057 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 16:56:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altair Resources (AAEEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Altair Resources.

Q

When is Altair Resources (OTCPK:AAEEF) reporting earnings?

A

Altair Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Altair Resources (AAEEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altair Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Altair Resources (AAEEF) operate in?

A

Altair Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.