Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aadi Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 7.04%, reporting an EPS of $-0.66 versus an estimate of $-0.71.

Revenue was up $2.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.77% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.