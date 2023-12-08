KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2023

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. SF, announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the fourth quarter of 2023.



This quarter, there are constituent changes within four of our indexes: the KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDX, ETF Ticker: KBWD), KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTX, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LN), KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKX), and KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX, ETF Ticker: KBWY).

There are a number of changes to the two modified-dividend-yield-weighted indexes—KDX and KYX—to adjust annually for relevant dividend yields and ensure the integrity of these indexes. Both KDX and KYX are specifically constructed to include those eligible companies with competitive dividend yields.

These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, December 18, 2023.

As part of this rebalancing, below are the component-level changes across impacted indices:

KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDX; ETF Ticker: KBWD)

Add (14):

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation ACRE

Barings BDC, Inc. BBDC

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. TCPC

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. EGBN

Fidus Investment Corporation FDUS

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. FIBK

KeyCorp KEY

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. KREF

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. NYMT

Prospect Capital Corporation PSEC

Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU

Runway Growth Finance Corp. RWAY

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. WASH

Drop (13) :

Ally Financial Inc ALLY

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. BCSF

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) NTB

Central Pacific Financial Corp. CPF

Chimera Investment Corporation CIM

CION Investment Corp. CION

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. GCMG

Moelis & Co. MC

Newtek Business Services Corp. NEWT

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ORC

Patria Investments Ltd. PAX

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust PMT

SLR Investment Corp. SLRC

KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTX, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LN)

Add (7):

Marqeta, Inc. MQ

nCino Inc. NCNO

Nuvei Corp. NVEI

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD

Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR

Toast, Inc. TOST

Tradeweb Markets, Inc. TW

Drop (6):

Axos Financial, Inc. AX

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT

Green Dot Corporation GDOT

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC

Western Union Company WU

KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKX)

Add (1):

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd (HK: 3328)

Drop (1):



UniCredit SpA UCG

These changes are being made to reflect the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) 2023 list of globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs).

KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX; ETF Ticker: KBWY)

Add (9):



American Assets Trust, Inc. AAT

Easterly Government Properties Inc DEA

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated HR

Highwoods Properties, Inc. HIW

Kimco Realty Corporation KIM

LTC Properties, Inc. LTC

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. NXRT

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. PDM

W. P. Carey Inc. WPC

Drop (6) :



Brandywine Realty Trust BDN

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW

National Health Investors, Inc. NHI

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. SRC

STAG Industrial, Inc. STAG

UMH Properties, Inc. UMH

Several of the KBW Nasdaq indexes have tradable exchange‐traded funds licensed: KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM).

Not all of the listed securities may be suitable for retail investors; in addition, not all of the listed securities may be available to U.S. investors. European investors interested in FTEK.LN can contact Invesco at https://etf.invesco.com/gb/private/en/product/invesco-kbw-nasdaq-fintech-ucits-etf-acc/trading-information . U.S. investors cannot buy or hold FTEK.LN. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

About KBW

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

