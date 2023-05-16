Alternative Liquidity Capital Offers to Purchase Shares from Woodford Investors

Alternative Liquidity Capital has announced an offer to purchase shares in the LF Equity Income Fund, formerly known as the Woodford Equity Income Fund. This Offer provides an opportunity for investors to exit their investment.

Minnetonka, MN May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the “Purchaser”), today announced an offer to purchase up to 100,0000,000 Shares (the “Shares”), of LF Equity Income Fund, formerly known as the Woodford Equity Income Fund (the “Fund”).



This Offer provides an opportunity for investors to exit their investment. The Price that the Purchaser will pay varies by Share class. This Offer is predicated upon the review and execution of appropriate transaction documentation.



The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with the Fund. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares.



Investors should read the Solicitation of Offers and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Solicitation of Offers, and the Transfer Form by visiting their website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net and clicking "Offers" or by calling Alternative Liquidity Capital at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidity.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.

Contact Information:

Alternative Liquidity Capital

Jacob Mohs

(888) 884-8796

Contact via Email

alternativeliquidity.net

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/887032



Press Release Distributed by PR.com