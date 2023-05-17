Investigation of Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina," or the "Company") SANM complied with federal securities laws. On May 11, 2023, Sanmina disclosed that "on May 10, 2023, the Audit Committee concluded that the consolidated financial statements for the Affected Periods included in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended October 3, 2020, October 2, 2021 and October 1, 2022 and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly fiscal periods included in such fiscal years and for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 should no longer be relied upon." Following this announcement, the price of the Company's stock dropped.



