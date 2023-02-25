Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of VBLT, HRZN, INFI, and MEIP

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. VBLT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of VBLT and Notable Labs, Inc. Following the merger, Notable shareholders are expected to own approximately 76% and Vascular shareholders are expected to own approximately 24% of the combined company.

If you are a VBLT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation's HRZN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HRZN's investment adviser, Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC, to an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC.



Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of INFI and MEI Pharma, Inc. Following the merger, pre-merger Infinity shareholders are expected to own approximately 42.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.



MEI Pharma, Inc. MEIP

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MEIP and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Following the merger, pre-merger MEIP shareholders are expected to own approximately 58.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.



